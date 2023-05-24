COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest travel weekend of the year. AAA predicts air travel will surpass 2019 numbers. The nearly 3.4 million passengers expected to pack airports will be the second most for the holiday weekend on record.

Locally the busy weekend has already begun. Columbus airport is already seeing an influx of passengers starting Wednesday. The Columbus Airport is fully staffed ahead of Memorial Day weekend and is prepared to accommodate the increase in travelers. The Columbus Airport has a direct economic impact of more than 70.1 million for Columbus to date.

“You often here buy local, we say fly local. If you fly out of Columbus you are supporting our local economy. Those funds from the tickets actually go back to our local economy.” Amber Clark – Columbus Airport Director

In April, American Airlines stopped services out of Columbus indefinitely. There are only 3 flights a day, all to Atlanta through Delta. With the increase in summer travel, CSG is hoping local travelers can help retain more flights and airlines.

“As we continue to support the airline, that will be a good indicator for other airlines to want to come in and provide service to our market.” Amber Clark – Columbus Airport Director

The Memorial Day Weekend Holiday is often looked at as a kick off to summer but it’s important to note the true meaning of Memorial Day: to remember and honor all of those who have lost their lives serving our country and the loved ones they leave behind.

The loss of American Airlines for the Columbus Airport leaves a a loss of $3 million annually in economic impact for Columbus.