Columbus airport reaches their max amount of funding for airport renovations with almost $14M

The Columbus Airport now has $13.85 million dollars to spend on renovations in 2020 after a newly awarded $3.5 million dollar grant.

The airport was one of the five in Georgia that the Department of Transportation awarded $12.6 million dollars in grant money. Columbus airport director Amber Clark says after over a year of planning they’re looking forward to starting their terminal renovation and airport infrastructure improvements.

“This project is very important to not only the airport, but to the community. We are here to serve Columbus. We’re the hometown airport. With these renovations we’ll be able to make sure the airport is brand new basically inside and offer many amenities they we haven’t been able to in the past and just make it a little more comfortable for our passengers coming through,” Clark said.

Clark says renovations are still on track to get started in January.