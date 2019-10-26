Columbus Animal Care and Control center prepares for “Howl-O-Ween”

Columbus Animal Care and Control Center will be hosting a “Howl-o-ween” party open to the public and their furry friends.

Folks are encouraged to bring in their pets dressed in costume to take pictures in a photo booth. Columbus Animal Care and Control Center plans to post the photos on their Facebook.

The owner of the dog or cat photo that gets the most likes will receive a prize. Beth Gaskin is the Volunteer coordinator with Columbus Animal Care and Control Center. She says this isn’t just an event for family members to bring their pets.

“We need to have food traffic here because a lot of people still don’t know that they can adopt from Columbus Animal Care and Control center. We’ve got lots of great dogs here. A lot of them have been spayed and neutered already, so that makes their adoption fees a lot cheaper,” Gaskins said.

Gaskin says all animals can participate in the event.

The event will be Saturday October 26th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.