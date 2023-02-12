COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If your still looking for a Valentine, its not too late to find a furry friend!

Columbus Animal Care & Control is hosting its 4th annual Valentine’s Adoption event and there are so many animals that need a loving home.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Columbus Animal Control has been over capacity for the past couple of years.

Interim Division Manager, Contreana Pearson says consider adoption instead of shopping for a pet.

“Adoption is a way to save a life,” said Pearson. “If you go in the back and look at our general population, you will make a connection with those dogs because they’re so loved and just so nice, so unconditional, lovable. And we want the citizens to know we have these animals out here that need a good, loving home.”

The event goes until Valentines Day — but all animals are available at the shelter to meet, adopt and take home the same day — Monday thru Saturday from 12pm to 5pm.