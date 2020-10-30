Columbus Animal Control to host Fall Festival

The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center is inviting the public for a visit on Halloween.

The Fall Festival Event will give the public an opportunity to visit with dogs and cats, take photos and receive treats.

Kids are encouraged to participate in arts and crafts. 

The Muscogee County K9 Unit and Columbus Police Department D.A.R.E. officer will be on hand.

Meet and greet opportunities with be available with adoptable pets. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and masks required. 

The Fall Festival Event is Saturday, October 3, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center is located at 4910 Milgen Road.

