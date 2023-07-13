COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus-based supplemental insurance giant Aflac scored a win Wednesday when its sponsorship of a signature early-season college football game was announced.

Aflac will be the title sponsor for the Aflac Kickoff Game next month in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. Aflac replaces Chick-fil-A as the sponsor. Chick-fil-A retains sponsorship of the Peach Bowl played at season’s end.

Aflac has signed a three-year deal that includes this year’s Georgia Tech-Louisville game, the 20-24 Georgia-Clemson game, and; in 20-25 Virginia Tech-South Carolina.

Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller says this game was a nice fit for Aflac, which is already a heavy advertiser in the college athletics space.

“Who buys our insurance? Think about this, health care concerns, whether you have a medical event or whether you need or whether you have medical debt or any type of disease or acts that impact anyone,” Miller said. “Again, it can get to a diverse audience and has no age limitation on it. But the same thing with our insurance. Our insurance is there for anyone … at a time of need.”

This is where the connection with college football comes in, Miller says.

“And when I think about college football, you think about who follows the teams, who plays for the team. It crosses all different audiences,” he said. “So, it’s a great match for us.”

Aflac has long been a major sponsor of college football – Alabama Coach Nick Saban and Colorado Coach Deion Sanders are pitchmen for the company, along with the iconic spokesduck.

There is another tie that makes the partnership make sense. Aflac and the Kickoff game share a charitable partner — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“I knew it would help expand our reach within the college sports arena, but I also knew how much that they do already by way of giving back to the community, specifically with the Children’s Heathcare of Atlanta, which is something we strongly support.”

Photos by Kristian Ogden kogden@aflac.com and John D. Helms jhelms@aflac.com

Peach Bowl Inc. CEO Gary Stokan planted the seed for this about a year ago when he was in New York with Miller.

“He told me, ‘Let me tell you a little secret, Chick-fil-A won’t be sponsoring the game and we think Aflac would be a good fit,” Miller said.

Aflac did the due diligence and made the deal. One person who was glad to see it was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a big college football and University of Georgia fan.

He texted Miller Wednesday morning with word of the deal broke with his congratulations.

“I told him how excited I was about this,” Kemp told WRBL. “A great Georgia company and one that makes out state known and is known around the world. I think them being involved in the Kickoff Game in Atlanta will be incredible.”

Chick-fil-A has sponsored the game for 15 years.

“I certainly want to think Chick-fil-A for what they have done to build that brand,” Kemp said. “… Now, Aflac is going to be a big part of that. I want to congratulate Dan (Amos), Virgil and the whole team.”