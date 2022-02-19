Columbus Botanical Garden preparing for Arbor Day festivities, plans for expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden is preparing for their Arbor Day celebration. As they do so, they’re also preparing for a big addition to their center.

By the end of this year, the garden is hoping to expand their Gin House – a place people can rent out for weddings, business retreats… and a place for educational seminars at the facility.

Today crews from Avery Tree Care and My Tree Guy got the ball rolling — they removed over 20 trees at the garden as part of a service project with the Georgia Arborist Association. While this may sound counterintuitive to the purpose of Arbor Day, this removal was essential for protecting pollinators in the area.

They did it free, no charge… we’re so grateful for them but they were doing it because 1. The trees that were removed were diseased and dying anyway and we need to move our bees, we have bee hives here that produce honey and they are unfortunately in the spot that we’re hoping to be doing some construction. Adriana Quinones, Executive Director, Columbus Botanical Garden

As for Arbor Day, the events at the botanical gardens will begin at 11 a.m. and will be open to the whole family. City arborists will teach attendees how to climb a tree, how to prune trees at home — and for the kids, there will be lawn games and scavenger hunts to help them explore the space.