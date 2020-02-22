Columbus celebrates 42nd year of Arbor Day Cooper Creek Park

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) There was plenty of sunshine peeking through the trees as Keep Columbus Beautiful kicked off the 42nd Arbor Day celebration at Cooper Creek Park.

The Executive Director of Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission Charnae Johnson was excited about today’s celebration of trees. She touted Columbus being the longest running tree city in the state of Georgia.

Our own Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald was able to enjoy this event with local students from Kendrick High School and dozens of vendors, including trees Columbus handing out free tree saplings to the public.

Today’s event was free to the public and everyone enjoyed the benefits that trees provide such as canopy, providing clean air, wind protection and so much more.

For more information on how you can support our tree city, click here.