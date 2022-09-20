ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WRBL) — About 100 Columbus business, political and civic leaders depart Wednesday morning for an Intercity Leadership Conference sponsored by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

The three-day trip will explore a number of issues from Asheville’s beer culture and how that translates into big business to how Asheville deals with its problems.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerald Mitchell tells WRBL there is much to learn for city leaders this week.

WRBL’s Chuck Williams will be on the trip and filing reports throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday.