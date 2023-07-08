COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Entering play against the Atlanta Blues, the Columbus Chatt-a-hoots sat a half game out of first place. The Gainesville Gol’Diggers have held first for the majority of the season, with Columbus never too far out of reach.

The Chatt-a-hoots would win against the Blues in dominant fashion, 10 – 0. But, Gainesville would lose to the Alpharetta Aviators allowing Columbus to tie them in the standings.

You can see the highlights from the Chatt-a-hoots versus Blues in the video player above.