Columbus Civic Center mass COVID vaccine site to go to hybrid appointment/no-appointment process beginning Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After more than two days of no-appointment necessary at the Georgia Emergency Management Agency Columbus mass-vaccination site, next week the process will change.

According to GEMA, the site will switch to a hybrid model that will give priority to those who have appointments.

“The number of available drive-ups each day will vary based on the number of appointments for that day,” the GEMA release stated. “For example, if the daily allotment is 1,000 and the Site has 500 appointments scheduled, the Site will allow 500 drive-ups. The only way to guarantee that you receive a vaccine is to have an appointment.”

The Columbus site has operated since March 17 on a 1,100-daily allotment. The only days they exceeded that allotment was Thursday and Friday when the appointment mandate was lifted and the eligibility was expanded.

“Our goal is to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians as we can,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “Limiting the number of drive-ups helps ensure that we meet the daily allocation at this site without exceeding it.”

According to GEMA, the Site will also have two separate lines for those with an appointment and those without to further streamline the process for those who made an appointment. Those who want the vaccine are highly encouraged to go to myvaccinegeorgia.com to preregister to make an appointment. This guarantees that they receive a vaccine and makes the process easier and quicker upon arriving to the Site.

To register for an appointment click here.

The site is GEMA operated and Federal Emergency Management Agency backed. On Monday, Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) is scheduled to visit a number of mass vaccine sites, including the one in Columbus.