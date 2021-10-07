Columbus Collective Museums adds first electric car to it’s new electric car museum

Columbus Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Collective Museums added its first electric car to its new electric car museum.

The 2008 Tesla Roadster is the 2009 world record holder for the longest drive in one charge (313 miles). The record has since been broken and the car retired, the current record is 999.54 miles.

The addition of the electric car museum will join the other museums at Columbus Collective Museums including, the Lunchbox Museum, Georgia Radio Museum, and others.

Allen Woodall owner and museum curator tells WRBL that he is pleased with the acquisition, “We’re so proud to have the Tesla in our possession this one is a 2008 Tesla Roadster.”

