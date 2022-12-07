COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government is considering establishing a new transportation system, according to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. While Henderson spoke about the system in the context of veterans, METRA Director Rosa Evans said it wouldn’t exclusively be for veterans.

Henderson said that getting veterans the transportation they need is currently a challenge. He said he had talked to a blind veteran who was ineligible for the city’s Dial-A-Ride option.

“Because of federal regulations that have to be consistent across our entire route system, we can’t manipulate just for one person,” he said. “So what we’re looking at is our director of METRA and our city manager are working on a micro transit system we’ve seen in other areas. It works almost like an Uber. You have an app. You can get a ride scheduled, whether it’s a small vehicle. You don’t need a CDL driver. We just need somebody that can respond to those individuals.”

Henderson said the Columbus officials are talking with other cities that have such a transportation system in place.

“There’s two ways to do it,” he said. “One way is you contract with a turnkey service provider. We’re not real fired up about that because you don’t have control over being able to serve people. And the other is we create our own infrastructure. And that’s what we’re looking at right now.”

If created, the new transportation option will be housed under METRA.

“And this will allow us to be able to get folks to some of the locations like the clinic, grocery store, doctor’s office, any place,” Henderson said.