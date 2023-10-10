COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After five months as the interim police chief, Columbus Council approved Stoney Mathis as the permanent chief Tuesday morning.
Mathis, the former chief in Fairburn and Chattahoochee Hills, was approved by a unanimous voice vote of the city council. Mayor Skip Henderson, who hired Mathis as the interim chief in May, made the recommendation last month that Mathis be appointed.
“There will always be naysayers, but they are the outliers,” Mathis told council after the vote.
Mathis replaces former Chief Freddie Blackmon, who retired under pressure in April. Blackmon, who was under fire for his leadership from the department’s Fraternal Order of Police, took a $400,000 buyout to retire.
Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Johnny Flakes and NAACP President Wane Hailes tried to speak out of order before the appointment. Henderson shut them down and said they would have time to speak during the public agenda. Flakes and Hailes supported Blackmon before he took the buyout.
“I find it disturbing we can’t come together,” said Councilor Toyia Tucker. “In order for us to move forward we have to come together.”
Previous Coverage
- Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon accepts city’s severance offer
- WATCH HERE: Columbus police hold press conference following announcement of new interim chief
- Interim Columbus Police Chief Stoney Mathis introduced in news conference
- Interim Columbus Police chief says he knows there is a ‘culture problem’ within the department
- Exclusive: Interim Columbus Police Chief Stoney Mathis says he has applied for full-time position
- Change in Columbus Police headgear policy offers insight into Interim Chief Stoney Mathis’ leadership style
- Sunday Conversation: Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis talks candidly, at length about the Columbus Department he’s leading
- Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says he supports hiring of Stoney Mathis for full-time CPD chief’s job
- EXCLUSIVE: CPD Interim Chief Stoney Mathis speaks on multiple arrests in separate deadly shootings
- Mayor taps interim police chief Stoney Mathis to lead the Columbus PD; Council must confirm recommendation
- Overwhelming majority of Columbus Councilors say they will vote to confirm Stoney Mathis as police chief