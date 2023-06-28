COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus property owners got a break this week when the city council rolled back the millage rate.

The move comes after a hefty increase in property tax assessments across the county.

As the city council was approving a $334 million fiscal year 2024 budget Tuesday night, the council decided to roll back the millage rate – basically to give property owners a tax break.

Here’s a simple explainer:

If you own a $100,000-dollar fair market property with no exemptions.

In 2022 you paid $1,633.24 in property taxes.

This year you will pay $1,575.64.

That is a reduction of $57.60. It adds up to about $7 million for all taxpayers.

Part of the reason for the rollback can be found in higher property assessments that went out in late May. Even though the millage was not higher, people not under a tax freeze would be paying more because of higher assessed values on their property.

That got the council’s attention.

And Mayor Skip Henderson says the relationship between the higher assessments and the millage rollback are likely connected.

“I think that’s a question better suited for council to answer. But my take is it did have a lot to do with it.”

District 9 Councilor Judy Thomas says there was a direct connection.

“Absolutely,” she said. “It was about the people who called us and said, ‘What are we going to do? How are we going to do this? How can my renters, for example not bear the burden of this?’ And so we were looking for something we could do to even that out. And still, give the citizens of Columbus what they need in their citizen services.”

The millage rollback – which passed without any opposition – caught some by surprise.

Listen to what City Manager had to say after the motion was made by Councilor Glenn Davis.

“Obviously, as city manager, this was a surprise in what we are sharing today,” Hugley said. “It is the first time I have heard it and I do want the CFO to speak to what it means to the budget.”

What it means is more money will likely have to come out of reserves to cover the rollback.

“I would have liked the opportunity to kind of take a deeper dive into all of the different funds that are impacted,” Henderson said. “When we presented the $332 million budget to council which was subsequently during the add/delete list process by another $4 million. We were using about $9 million of fund balance reserves to balance it because of the significant investment we were making in the people who work for the government who provide the services to the citizens.”

Even with reserves used for a portion of the millage rollback, the city manager estimates there will still about 100 days of operating funds in reserve. That will be more than the city council’s administrative policy of keeping at least 90 days in reserve.

Taxpayers have until July 14 to appeal their most recent property tax assessments. Chief Appraiser tells WRBL that to date there have been about 1,100 appeals filed. About half of those are from one property owner.