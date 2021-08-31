Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends in wake of two deadly shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Council voted unanimously to close Carver Park on the weekends after two people have been killed in park shootings this year.

The weekend closure will last 30 days.

The move was requested by District 4 Councilor Toyia Tucker, who has been concerned about safety issues in the park and working with residents near the park that is off Schatulga Road.

The most recent shooting on Aug. 21 claimed the life of Andrea Ellis, 44. She died on Aug. 25 from injuries suffered in the incident where three people were shot. It has been reported that she was hit while shielding a child.

On Feb. 22, Corey Jones, 16, was shot at the park. He died three days later.

The park hours are currently 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A gate has been put up at the park and it is locked when it’s not open. Most city parks are open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“The residents said that a lot of the activity went down after the parks started closing at 7,” Tucker said.

Tucker asked for the weekend closures while permanent safety measures, including cameras, are put in place.