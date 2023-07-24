COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –– Muscogee County voters approved a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax back in 2021, and half of that $400 million sales tax was designated for a new Judicial Center to handle the county’s many courts.

Now, that the time has come to build that building, rising construction costs are proving to be an issue.

Mayor Skip Henderson told WRBL on Friday that construction costs were now in the $225 million-dollar range, about $50 million dollars more than anticipated three years ago.

The city has been looking for ways to value engineer the project. One idea is to repurpose the existing East and West Wings of the Government Center Tower.

Then a new smaller Judicial Center would be built on the 10th Street side of the tower between the wings.

Much of this information is new to the judges who will work in the Judicial Center – and to some of the city councilors.

“I am certainly not surprised that the costs have gone up, the cost of everything has gone up,” said Post 9 Councilor Judy Thomas. “So the $50 million, I’m not sure that that’s too much or too little. But I’m not surprised that it’s gone up.”

Thomas urges caution as the city evaluates how to deal with the increased costs. And she points to the 1970s-era tower that the new Judicial Center is replacing as proof of what can happen.

“I think we need to be very, very cautious,” she said. “It has been reported to me over the years that one of the reasons that we’ve had some of the issues that we’ve had with the current Government Center is that they cut corners to save money. And I don’t want us to do that — if at all possible.”

Judges from Superior Court, State Court, Probate Court and Municipal Court have been briefed on the proposed changes. There was a meeting on July 14, then a second July 21.

“We’re mindful that there is a limit to what is available, but we want the architect and the city to work with us to make sure that we don’t open the doors on a new courthouse that is functionally inadequate on day one,” Judge Art Smith told WRBL.