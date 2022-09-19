Tammy, left, and Tim, right, the authors of “Tim and Tammy Time,” pose for a photo at The Columbus Public Library.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Because anybody can make a YouTube video, it’s a lot easier than it used to be for ordinary folks to become celebrities. Tim and Tammy, the Columbus-based owners of a YouTube channel called “Tim and Tammy Time,” may not be highly well-known, but Tammy said the channel has 2,763 followers and about 400 videos. Lately, the couple has been uploading a video every day.

“We usually, the first day that we put up a video, within 24 hours, we’re between 100 and 150 views,” Tammy said.

For the sake of privacy, Tim and Tammy prefer not to share their last name. The couple has been married for four years, having met each other as children in church. They started Tim and Tammy Time in July 2020.

The couple was inspired to start their channel by another Youtuber, Adam the Woo.

“We had gone to Colquitt, Georgia so we could see what he showed in his video,” Tammy said. “And we thought, ‘This is fun. We can do this, too.’”

According to Tammy, “Tim and Tammy Time” is a channel about anything old in Georgia, Alabama or Florida.

“We go to the small towns,” she said. “We like the squares in Georgia. It’s not that we focus on what’s dying, but at the same time, there’s so many that everybody’s leaving. We visit a lot of cemeteries, which would also be the past. We do ghost stories, which would also be the past.”

Tammy said the couple originally focused mostly on the Columbus Riverwalk before branching out into other subjects.

“Our fans like the old towns, I think, the most, probably,” Tim said.

“And I just love to tell ghost stories,” Tammy said.

“We went to Shiloh [Georgia] not too long ago,” Tim said. “We’ve been to Molena [Georgia], little towns like that. They’re still there, and you can still see the history of it. We love the old buildings and architecture and things of that nature.”

Tim’s favorite video the couple has created was about Senoia, Georgia.

“It’s a part of the Atlanta metropolitan area, but it’s where “The Walking Dead,” a lot of the films took place there, so I really enjoyed that,” Tim said. “I really liked the setup of the town. It’s not a dying town; it’s very much a lively town. But it’s still got the historical buildings there.”

Tammy’s favorite video she and Tim have made is called “Footprints on the Wall,” which features a ghost story about her early childhood home in Beulah, Alabama that burned down.

“And when we went over there, I had never been back in the woods and looked, but we went back there, and we found the ruins of the house,” she said. “We found the steps. We found the well. We found all these places I had heard about all my life because I can’t possibly remember this house.”

Tammy said that going by YouTube’s analytics, the channel’s primary audience is age 45 and up.

Tim said commenters on their channel, especially elderly ones, have said that they enjoy going on virtual adventures with the couple by watching their videos.

“They said, ‘We appreciate y’all going to this small town. I’ve always wondered what it would look like and I’m not able to go anymore. Y’all did a good job on it,’ or what have you,” Tim said. “And we think that’s a blessing to be able to do that for people that are shut ins and things like that.”