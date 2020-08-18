Columbus COVID-19 hospitalization and case numbers trending in the right direction

The COVID-19 numbers in Columbus are trending down.

Mayor Skip Henderson’s office released the latest stats Tuesday. They are accurate through Monday.

You need look at the two sets of numbers to see how the COVID-19 crisis is trending in Columbus — hospitalizations and the number of cases.

Hospitalizations first.

The hospital number is the combined number of people hospitalized at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and the two Piedmont Columbus Regional campuses — midtown and northside.

July 23rd, there were 145 people in the hospital with COVID. By August 1st, that number was down to 115. Monday — 61.

It has fallen every day the past two weeks.

“We have definitely seen a pretty steady decline,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill. “I guess more noticeable the past couple of weeks of the decline in hospitalizations, which I think is great for our community.”

Just as the hospitalizations have fallen, the number of COVID-positive cases in Muscogee County have come down over that same month-long time period.

Over the weekend, Columbus topped 5,000 COVID cases since late March.

The most cases reported since the crisis started was 190 back on July 10th. We know the number of cases can vary depending on when labs report back and other factors.

On July 23rd — the day we had the most hospitalizations — there were 92 new cases. Move ahead to Aug. 1, there were 58 new cases.

Monday — 26.

The spike a month ago started after Memorial Day weekend and was elevated after the Fourth of July. Schools and colleges are opening now and there is concern that is another triggering event.

“That was a second wave we experienced over the course of Memorial Day July 4th,” Hill said. “We had a wave in early spring, and had a wave at the beginning of summer. For us not to be prepared for a third wave with school starting back. We are working on that. We are staying prepared. We are staying vigilant.”

How does this fall into a mask mandate for the city of Columbus? Mayor Skip Henderson was asked Tuesday by News 3 about a possible mask ordinance in Columbus since Gov. Brian Kemp opened the door to that. Henderson said they are studying it, but not ready to announce anything yet.