Columbus COVID-19 Vaccination Registration

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Mayor’s Office has released a statement with regards to the COVID-19 Vaccination registration process for Columbus.

“In partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, an additional vaccination clinic/process has

been established to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. The main goal of this clinic is to provide vaccines to the public as they become available. The manufacturers of the vaccines are currently workings to ensure that there will be enough doses for every American who wants one. However, right now, demand exceeds our supply. Therefore, in accordance with CDC recommendations, critical populations have been prioritized based on their level of risk for exposure to or complications from the disease,” the press release says.



The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in Phase 1a which includes:

Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel,

environmental services, etc.)

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Adults aged 65+ and their caregivers (effective January 11, 2021)

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders (effective January 11, 2021)

Vaccine supply is very limited. The city is scheduling vaccines by appointment only.



Click Here to Schedule Your Appointment:

signup.com/go/FrOHdGu

 We ask that you do not schedule an appointment unless you are in group 1a.

 Only the group authorized will be allowed to be vaccinated.

 Walk-ins will not be permitted.

 Parking is limited