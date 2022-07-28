COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Columbus is cracking down on what they’re calling areas of blight.

After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting.

The city has named 10 homes for demolition for the month of July. In addition to these neglected properties, they’re redefining the margins of a junk vehicle, which could lead to Columbus residents turning their keys over to the city.

The majority of the homes up for demolition are in South Columbus. Of the 10 homes on the July list, only one homeowner vouched for their property.

The city says updates to the exterior are the priority, not only for neighbors but the overall safety and wellbeing of the city. The Columbus Codes and Inspections Department is willing to work with homeowners but without routine update, they face losing their homes.

“We have a lot of homes to demolish. So your home’s not going to be the first on the list, but we can’t stray from the standard because so many people have asked us for extensions and as far as I can remember, at least the last 12 months, we have not granted any time extensions. But if you show him progress, he (The city Code & Inspections Director) does work with people.” Walker Garrett – District 8 Columbus City Council

Home demolition isn’t the only item on the city’s agenda. Along with abandoned homes, a lingering issue is the vehicles that sit on these properties.

The city plans to change the current ordinance by minimizing the number of vehicle violations before the city gets involved. Currently vehicle owners have to have two violations against them for their car to qualify as a junk vehicle.

With the new proposed ordinance, that definition will be re-written. Now violating just one of the conditions seen below, like out-of-date license tag, missing parts, flat tires, or vegetation growth, will qualify it as a junk vehicle.

This tightens the threshold and gives the city permission to take control.

“We’ve got specific police power measures here. These things endanger public safety and welfare. And you can take action. You’ve got the power to remove it. Now, there is still some due process where they have some time to come retrieve their vehicle. But if they don’t, then it can be sold, and the city manager has a part in that.” Clifton Fay – Columbus Consolidated Government, City Attorney

The city says a written 30-day notice of removal will be placed on the vehicle. If no action is taken by the owner, it will then be impounded for an additional 30 days. After that, the city can take control, and cash-in on the car.