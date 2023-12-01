COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus attorney William Kendrick has emerged as one of the top criminal defense attorneys in the area.

He sat down this week with WRBL for a Sunday Conversation.

The interview touched a lot of bases. Kendrick has been involved in three major murder cases in the last half of the year.

He has won two acquittals for his clients.

But he recently lost a high-profile gang case. His client, Homer Upshaw, and two others were convicted of gang and murder charges.

He had an interesting take on the verdict.

Kendrick: “I cannot say that the trial was conducted in a way that would give me a rub to say that our system is not working correctly. But I guess …”

Reporter: “… They ent after the gang charges. I mean, they went after. I mean, it was a gang trial. Murder was secondary.”

Kendrick: “Yes.”

Reporter: “Are we going to see more of that in Muscogee County?”

Kendrick: “Preferably not.”

Reporter: “Why?”

Kendrick: “Because gang connotation is something that is very tricky and it creates a wave. The w y that the gang statute is drawn up in Georgia. You can sometimes two or three gang charges per count. Right? So you have an underlying count of, let’s say, aggravated assault. Then you can say that this individual did this aggravated assault in order to maintain his rank or increase his status in the gang. And he’d say this individual did this crime in order to make money for the gang or not. Two charges. Right. And, so, you are turning one count into two or three.”

Kendrick was asked about the difficulty of doing this job in his hometown.

“I would say in my experience, it’s easier because you have a lay of the land,” Kendrick said. “You know, the things that, you know, some individuals that are not from this area may not know. You have connections to individuals that individuals from this area would not have connections to. And so, it kind of gives you a a different take on your job and on your career because you know, the area in which you’re representing your clients, you know, the juries, you know, the climate. You’ve got your hand on the pulse.”