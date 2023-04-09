Columbus developer Chris Woodruff is making his mark in and around downtown.

The founder and president of The Cotton Companies sat down recently with WRBL’s Chuck Williams for a Sunday conversation.

It took place at Highside Market, a Cotton Companies development on a high-profile tract of property along 13th Street between Second and Third avenues.

He talks about the philosophy behind the mixed-use development that will include brand-named shops and restaurants that will be familiar to local consumers.

He also talks about how it connects to Midcity Yards, a development along Sixth Avenue that includes restaurants, a brewery and a Fetch Park, an area where dogs and dog owners can play.