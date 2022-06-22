COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Joanne Cogle comes away with the win for the District 7 seat. She will succeed retiring city councilor Mimi Woodson.

Joanne Cogle won with 54.9% of the votes, she received 454 votes. Laketha Elaine Ashe received 45.1% of the votes.

Cogle tells News 3, the runoff process was pretty intense. She called it a community effort as they took the door to door approach.

“This is truly a 100% community effort district wide, with my campaign team, with my neighborhood, with with other neighborhoods. It’s been truly a community effort. I mean, I have representatives all over. All over the districts, all over district 7, who have really gone to bat for me and really believed in what I want to do. Thank you. Thank you for again for putting your trust in me and really just believing in the message that I want to bring to district 7 and to the city of Columbus.” Joanne Cogle – District 7 Councilor Elect

Some would say this is one the most diverse districts in the city of Columbus. District 7 ranges from public housing that has seen a number of homicides in recent years, to million dollar riverfront condos.

Cogle says the most important thing for her is to meet and represent every corner and community of the district. She wants residents to know their voices are heard and wants to work towards better communication and transparency between council and constituents.

Cogle says she is ready to get to work for the community. She will take office in January.