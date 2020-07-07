Columbus doctor who focuses on COVID says diagnosis still has ‘fear factor,’ but patients handle news differently

As the numbers in Georgia hit the 100,000 case milestone, there is one Columbus doctor who has been on the COVID frontlines since mid-March.

Dr. Joyce Kim works at a local clinic that has been involved in testing and treating COVID patients for nearly four months. She says some who test positive are now more comfortable with the diagnosis than people were a couple of months ago.

COVID is not something that makes people comfortable.

“When I am making those phone calls, I am noticing patients are actually a little bit more comfortable with the diagnosis,” said Kim, whos is a physician at Mercy Med. “It definitely still has a fear factor associated with it but I think because it’s becoming more prevalent, patients know a little bit more what to expect, know what isolation will look like, who they need to contact. What the symptoms are?”

Mercy Med is a Columbus nonprofit, faith-based healthcare organization that has been at the forefront of the Chattahoochee Valley’s COVID treatment.

Kim and her boss, Dr. Grant Scarborough has been heavily involved in testing and treating COVID patients in the region.

Testing has become more prevalent. The testing is better than it was back in March and early April when Mercy Med held its first mass testing event. And the results come back quicker.

And she is seeing a new trend.

“Our outreach events have been tailored toward reaching the underserved communities. And often these communities are living within intergenerational homes,” Kim told News 3. “So, there are grandparents living with parents, living with children and grandchildren. Just this past week we had two families of five that all came back positive. Two and three of those in each were children.”