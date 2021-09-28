Columbus DPH coalition going into the community with survey on vaccine hesitancy and COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Department of Public Health (DPH), Columbus State University, and the City of Columbus are partnering to do a community survey on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine hesitancy.

Volunteers will be going door to door in ZIP codes 31903 and 31907 from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 30 with 20 question surveys.

The goal is to check in on community members that may have bought into myths about vaccines, understanding the remaining issues around vaccine hesitancy, and answering any questions people may have around the pandemic and vaccine.

Dareion Hill, Emergency Preparedness Healthcare Coalition Facilitator, with Columbus DPH is hopeful that the initiative will lead to more vaccinations in the end.

“We just want to gather the information, and then make statistics based on how our community feels and asses the data and see how we as public health can make people feel more comfortable with the COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hill told WRBL.

She went on to say, “It’s all about the community and that’s what we want everyone to know. We’re here for you. Don’t feel that you have to hide or run from us, because we want to be here. Were here for any questions any concerns and definitely to end this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dawn Truong, Director for Health Disparities at Columbus State University wants the public to be prepared when volunteers to come to their door, have a mask on, and socially distance as well.

“They themselves will not be physically filling out the survey. Our volunteers will be the ones asking them the questions and marking their responses,” says Truong about the survey. So we will be standing outside the door social distancing the volunteers will also be wearing masks as well for their protection and yours.”

For more information on the survey or how you can help visit the Georgia DPH West Central Health District website.