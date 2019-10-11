Columbus family speaks on son murdered nearly two years ago at apartment complex

The saying time heals all wounds is unbearable for the Shorter family.

“The only way we’ve been getting through it day by day is having faith in God, going to counseling and trying to maintain a structured family homefront,” said Tangi Shorter, Mother.

Covering the walls hangs the memories of their son 18-year-old Javion shorter.

It’s been nearly two years since their beloved son was gunned down at the Ballard Way apartments on November 17th. Officials say three suspects are charged in his murder, including his girlfriend. Days later at the hospital, he died from his injuries.

“To watch him come into this world and to watch him leave out of this world still hurts me because I watched him take his first breath and his last breath,” said Shorter.

The worst thought to all of this.

“It was his 18th birthday and I was fussing with him the whole day because we did not know where he was. To get that call and they don’t tell you on the phone what they’re calling for to get there and be shocked, it made me mad,” said Shorter.

A senior at Kendrick High School, Javion lit the hearts of his classmates. His final achievement was getting the credits to graduate. Unfortunately, his life was cut short before walking with his graduating class.

“I witnessed my friend’s daughter get murdered, people that I went to school with their children and older people getting murdered. The domestic is on the rise, it’s sad,” said Shorter.

A piece of Javion still lives on. The beloved son leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter who resembles so much of her father.

“She’s coping with it a little day by day she always says she sees her daddy and if a picture is out of place in the hall she will know it,” said Tangi Shorter.

Tangi believes heaven gained an angel the day Javion died.

“He was a good person and he was an all-around type of guy.

She says the people involved in her son’s death.

“Justice is going to be served. If your mom or dad has a feeling about whoever you’re dating please listen to them,” said Shorter.