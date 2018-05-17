Columbus father and son share the gift of life

70 percent of marrow donations use peripheral blood stem cell apheresis.

For two years beginning in May of 2014, Richard Allen, Jr. of Columbus waited for a match so he could receive a stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

The likelihood of finding a donor is estimated at 66% for African-American patients and it is rare to find a perfect marrow match in your family.

That’s exactly where Richard found his match. His father, Richard Allen, Sr. turned out to be his best chance at survival.

“With the shots that they gave me I was fortunate enough to give 15 million stem cells and they took the other 10 million and froze it for him for a later date just in case he needed,” said Richard Allen, Sr.

Richard Allen, Jr. received his stem cell transplant in April 2016. Today is cancer free.

“No leukemia. I am still in remission,” said Richard Allen, Jr.

There are more whites on the Be The Match Registry than other ethnic groups. The likelihood for whites finding a match is 93%. It’s 72% for Hispanics or Latinos, 73% for Asian and Pacific Islanders, 82% for American Indian and Alaska natives.

For information about Be The Match, click here.