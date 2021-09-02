Columbus Fire and EMS among last to leave Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL)- A Maxwell Air Force Base Master Sergeant was on one of the last planes to leave Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2021.

Master Sergeant Quincy Miller spent five months in Afghanistan, once the mission was over he boarded the last plane out of the country. He told News 3 it was a rewarding experience to help those in need.

“It was intense, you know it’s always something going on. It was a good feeling because we were doing something you know to help somebody,” Miller said.

Miller told News 3 he was glad to be a part of a historical moment.

“It was a great experience, definitely being a part of history. We were able to close down the longest war the United States had been in. Being able to help the Afghan people, I worked in the hospital so we were medical. We took care of a lot of them so it was gratifying to be a part of that, getting everybody out that we could. So it was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Miller said.

Miller is still in the Middle East, but he said he can’t wait to come home.

“I’m so excited, I’m ready to see my family. There’s nowhere I want to be but home, my family will pick me up. There’s nowhere I want to stop, I want to be home,” Miller said.

When Miller is off-duty he works at the Columbus Fire and EMS.