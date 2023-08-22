COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire and EMS Department is being given $315,757.89 through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) Program, according to an announcement from Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr.

The funds are some of several received by Southwest Georgia first responders in 2023. You can take a look at the list provided by Bishop below:

“$505,418.18 through the AFG program to the Grady County Fire Department

$577,295.23 through the AFG program to the Crawford County Fire Department

$105,942 through the AFG program to the Montezuma Fire Department

$64,762 through the AFG program to Schley County Fire and Emergency Medical Services

$161,167 directly secured by Congressman Bishop for Miller and Baker counties to replace obsolete 911 communications equipment

$3,941,986 directly secured by Congressman Bishop for the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission that will help Mitchell County as well as Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth Counties purchase interoperable P25 radio system equipment, which allows fire, police, and EMS to communicate within and across counties during natural disasters”

In 2022, FEMA nationally awarded $324 million in AFG to first responders including fire departments, emergency medical services organizations, state fire training academies and other non-federal organizations.

You can find more information on FEMA’s website.