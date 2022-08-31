COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rescue divers from Columbus have been getting extensive river search and recovery training this week on the Chattahoochee.

And Columbus Fire and EMS Deputy Chief of Operations Daniel Macon said making the training realistic will pay off if and when the call comes.

“We made a scenario for them,” Macon said. “They were told that a child was playing around the rocks and fell into the stream up current. The mother and other witnesses witnessed the victim going down the current down the rapids. And the last point above water was somewhere a little bit past this tree.”

It is a realistic scenario because it’s happened before and will likely happen again. A mannequin was placed on the river bottom and the rescuers had to use their critical thinking skills to figure out where the dummy body was.

“We did this scenario because we run across this a lot,” Macon said. “A few weeks ago, we had two children fall in and fortunately, they were rescued at the end of the rapids. … And we have had this scenario where they were not so lucky.”

Sgt. Daniel Webb was one of those in the water Wednesday morning. He’s been doing this for years – and training like this has great value.

“Every time you get in the water, something is different,” he said. “It is the same, but you pick up different stuff, different techniques. The current flow is different. A little bit of debris may change here and there, but most everything is the same in there. Every time you get in the water you can’t replace experience.”

There are nearly 30 certified divers working for Columbus Fire and EMS. This training was targeted toward dive leaders, the ones who will be making the call in time of a real emergency. And one of those critical decisions is weighing the conditions, including water flow, to make sure it’s safe to put divers in the water.

“If we are in recovery, it’s already a bad situation and we don’t want to make it worse,” Macon said.

And Lt. Chase Kinsman has answered the call for help — and he knows it’s coming again.

“This is far different than anywhere else,” he said the Chattahoochee River rapids. “It is far different from diving in a pond, a lake, or just a calm river. This is a completely different animal.”

That makes it more dangerous and the trining more critical.

“Absolutely,” Kinsman said.

The training has been going on all week and will continue through Friday.