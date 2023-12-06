COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), home fires occur more in the winter than in any other season. Columbus Fire and EMS is warning against the dangers that can lead to a fire.

Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull says 32 percent of fires reported in Columbus occur from December to February. Shull says contributing factors include heating equipment, cooking, candles and frayed holiday lights.

The Columbus Baptist Association offers clothing, food, and shoes for free, especially for those displaced by a fire.

We would give them what they need… clothing, we carry diapers for babies. We have toys for kids. Kids lose their toys and it’s just devastating. They’ve gone through a lot. We want to try to make something bad that has happened in their life and try to turn something good out of it. Try to at least take some of the pressure off, provide some sanity in a time where it’s just crazy. David Lix, Resource Missionary for Columbus Baptist Association

A mother that was in her twenties and her daughter was five. And so they had no money. All of their possessions were burned and really nowhere to go. They had no family plan. You’re fortunate if you do have that, but not everybody does. John Shull, Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief

NFPA says “heating equipment is involved in one out of every six home fires and one in every five home fire deaths. Chief Shull recommends people should check their smoke detectors and replace any portable heaters every five years.