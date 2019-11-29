Columbus Fire and EMS extinguish house fire on Glenn Street

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A Columbus family is without a home after it caught on fire this morning.

It happened in a neighborhood on Glenn Street around 8:30 a.m. Fire officials say the home is a total loss but thankfully, no one was injured.

At the time of the fire, two residents were inside the home.

“The fire is out so we’re doing an overhaul and cleaning up now, but we got a fire investigator on the scene now and he will be doing his investigation but for right now it’s under investigation,” said Chief Bryan Watson, Columbus Department Fire, and EMS.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you more on this developing story.