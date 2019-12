Half a dozen fire and EMS units responded to a house fire on 17th Avenue today.

Captain Kevin Alford says Columbus Fire and EMS responded around 8:30 p.m. tonight. He says the fire started in the rear of the home.

“We got multiple calls on the fire prior to our arrival. We got here we had three pumps, a ladder truck and a squad truck respond. There’s about 25 people here,” Cpt. Alford said.

Captain Alford says no one was inside. Officials are still trying to locate the owners.