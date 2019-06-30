Columbus Fire and EMS resume search for child who fell in Chattahoochee River

UPDATE:

7:54 a.m. 07/01/19- The search for a missing six-year-old boy who fell into the Chattahoochee River has resumed this morning.

Three Columbus Fire and E-M-S search boats were on the river at 7:30, working the area just north of the Dillingham Street Bridge.

The little boy fell into river last night around 7 p.m.

We’ll continue to update you on those search efforts.

Original story:

Columbus Fire and EMS has an ongoing search and rescue mission for a boy believed to have fallen in the Chattahoochee River late Sunday afternoon.

There is a search boat on the river just behind the Synovus Center off Front ave. Sources tell News 3 that a dive unit is setting up to go into the water before it gets dark.

The boy apparently fell into the river from the island that is in the last rapid of the whitewater course. Auston Alvarez, an active duty Ft. Benning soldier, told News 3 he heard what he thought was the mother screaming and Alvarez and another man tried to rescue the child.