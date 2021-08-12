Columbus Fire/EMS crews respond to fire at Parkway Place Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire/ EMD Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex off of Farr Road Wednesday night.

According to officials, the fire happened at Parkway Place Apartments, located at 1110 Farr Road at around 10:00 pm on August 11, 2021.

Two units were affected by the fire, according to officials. Three people were able to safely escaped from the units. Officials say no injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigations. Witnesses on scene say they believe the fire started as a result of lightning striking an air conditioning unit at the apartment complex.