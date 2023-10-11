COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Over 300 athletes from all around the world are participating in The ICF Kayak Freestyle World Championship at the Chattahoochee River.

Columbus Fire & EMS have two safety units on and along the river in case of an emergency or if athletes are in need of assistance. Each team is certified in white water rescue as well as dive rescue.

Fire Marshal/Division Chief John Shull spoke with WRBL on the safety precautions in place on the river.

“We have medical equipment on that, on that boat. We also have an ATV that is up here on the Riverwalk, and they will be stationed. And most of the time they will be stationed down here where the majority of the people are, at least the spectators are. They’re there for the spectators, but certainly they’re here for those that are participating in the competition,” stated Shull.

The ICF Freestyle World Championship will be going on until Oct. 14. It is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day through Saturday.