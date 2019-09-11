Columbus Fire & EMS starts their hiring process

Columbus Fire and EMS will be filling several positions in the next couple of weeks.

Columbus Fire and E-M-S department have been experiencing a staff shortage for the last couple of months. Since then, the department has been looking to fill around thirty positions.



Chief Jeff Meyer says the hiring process takes a year. Depending on how many applicants accept their offers, he says they may no longer experience a shortage.

“Well actually we are in the process of hiring right now. We always recruit. Currently the hiring process takes a year to complete. According to how this hiring process pans out it would appear that we are going to be pretty close to being fully staffed,” Meyer said.

Meyer says offers will be sent out within the next few weeks. He says they plan to start training their new team members before the holidays and have them ready by the new year.