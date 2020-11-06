Columbus firefighter accused of placing recording device in woman’s fire station bathroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) A Columbus firefighter has been arrested and accused of placing a recording device inside the women’s bathroom of one of the fire stations, Mayor Skip Henderson, confirmed to News 3.

Chester Leon Whitley, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of unlawful surveillance; six counts of criminal attempt of unlawful surveillance; and one count violation of oath.

Last month, a recording device was found in the bathroom of one of the city’s Fire and EMS stations, Henderson said.

“We did a sweep of the other stations and didn’t find anything,” Henderson said.

It was turned over to the Columbus Police Department to investigate.

“This individual was arrested as a result of that investigation,” said Henderson, who also serves as the city’s Public Safety director.

News 3 will continue following this story.