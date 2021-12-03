Columbus firefighters bring morning blaze at Hostess bakery under control

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire this morning at the Hostess bakery — known as Dolly Madison — on Victory Drive this morning.

Six trucks and other emergency vehicles responded about 9 a.m. and it took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Sal Scarpa told News 3.

“They did a really good job to contain it to the oven area,” Scarpa said.

There were no injuries reported in the plant or by personnel fighting the fire, Scarpa said.

“The plant did a good job of accounting for all of their people,” Scarpa said.