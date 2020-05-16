Columbus fruit and veggie wholesale company gets creative in COVID crisis

One Columbus produce wholesaler has had to pivot its business model during the COVID-19 crisis.

And that has led to Tumbleweeds Provisions, a company that is offering fruit and vegetable boxes to customers.

Owned by Marvin Jackson, and his sons, Adam and Luke, they were just restarting the wholesale business when the crisis hit. The need to supply restaurants all but dried up.

The new plan? Get the produce directly into the hands of the consumers. And a way to do that was provide boxes with items such as peaches, sweet potatoes, bananas, broccoli and other fresh produce for $25 each.

“We wanted to provide these boxes, fresh-packed fruit, and veggie boxes, to individuals who can’t leave their house or don’t want to leave their house or don’t want to go to the grocery store,” said Tumbleweeds Provisions co-owner Adam Jackson. “We offer contactless pickup, pull up get your box and be on your way.”

They have 10 pickup locations weekly to accommodate busy schedules.

Tumbleweeds Provisions will hold an event next weekend to raise money for Feeding the Valley, an area food bank.

“We are teaming up with The Posh Peach to raise money for Feeding the Valley on Saturday, May 23rd,” Jackson said. “We will be preselling boxes for a special pickup location at The Posh Peach downtown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

They plan to donate $5 for every box that is purchased that day, Jackson said.

