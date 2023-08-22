COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The average for a gallon of gas in Columbus has risen nearly 30 cents higher in the past month. Columbus drivers are currently paying an average of $3.57 per gallon for unleaded gasoline. A 20 cent increase from the average price reported by AAA last month.

Drivers are saying that it is costing up to $10 to $20 more than average to fill up at the pump. WRBL spoke with a Columbus local Antwan Turner, on how the increase in gas prices is affecting him.

“It really affected me because I had to travel long distance for my school and usually I had to pay 20. Now, as the gas prices went up, I had to pay like 30 to 40 and I don’t like it. And they need to come down on the prices,” shared Turner.



