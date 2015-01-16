Columbus girls overcome shaky start to win Headquarter Nissan Athletes of the Week

The Columbus High girls basketball team got off to a shaky start to the season, but has rebounded nicely to win our Headquarter Nissan Athletes of the Week award.

Three losses to start the season didn’t faze the Lady Blue Devils, and they have yet to lose in region 1-AAAAA play.

“So far, the season’s going pretty well,” said senior guard/forward Jazmyn McIntosh. “We have to pick up the slack on defense. We’re still coming together as a team, but all in all, we’re still doing pretty well.”

Columbus made it to the state championship game last year, but a lot of those players are gone. It’s up to players like Nasya Williams, Kayla Walker and Brittany Floyd to pick up the slack.

“We’re really young, only have two seniors, the rest are sophomores, no juniors,” said head coach Joe Cherrone. “They’re working at it, they’re getting better day after day.”