There will be a career fair at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments.

Visitors don’t have to register ahead of time.

“They’ll register at the door, get a name tag and be able to talk to whichever department they’re interested in talking to,” said Denise Eckley, the manager at the Goodwill Career Center in Columbus.

Positions available include security workers, bus operators, equipment operators, events staff, food and beverage staff, administration, police, fire workers and emergency operations workers.

Candidates may be hired on the spot. However, they may still have to undergo screenings such as background checks.

Visitors are asked to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.