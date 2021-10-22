Columbus Greater Fair makes its way to town

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The smell of fried Oreos, cotton candy and popcorn is in the air as the Columbus Greater Fair makes its way into town.

Thursday was the first official day that the fair was open. Fairgoers were able to ride all rides for free for the first opening hour. News 3 spoke with manager Keith Hamby about what to expect at this year’s fair.

“We’ve got rides, games, fun for all ages. Something for everyone, we’ve got a circus traveling with us again this year, we also have a petting zoo and we’ve got entertainment for everyone,” Hamby said.

Fairgoers can expect to see animals such as goats, rabbits, and more.

“We’ve got farm animals, so kids can get up close and personal with the farm animals. Kids that may be too small to ride can be entertained too. When the bigger kids are out riding, they can have a place to go over to kiddie land and enjoy the petting zoo,” Hamby said.

A few new rides have been added to the fair’s collection of rollercoasters.

“Well of course this year we’ve got the Alter Ego. It’s 120 feet high, that’s one of our super spectacular rides. We’ve got the Nemesis 360 and the newest ride we’ve brought to Columbus is the Star Scream, it’s a swing tour,” Hamby said.

The fair is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Monday – Thursday and Sunday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m.- 11 p.m. Saturday.

For more information visit https://civiccenter.columbusga.gov/Events-Tickets/Events/Greater-Columbus-Fair