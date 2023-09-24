COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After months of planning and organization a group that wants to bring a slice of the semiconductor industry to Columbus, Phenix City and the Chattahoochee Valley is talking about their plans publicly for the first time.

CHIPS 4 CHIPS stands for Chattahoochee Hub for Innovation and Production of Semiconductors. And the effort is being led out of the United Way for the Chattahoochee Valley. United Way President and CEO Ben Moser tells WRBL in an exclusive interview the effort has been ongoing for nearly a year and will try to clear a significant hurdle next week.

CHIPS 4 CHIPS organizers will be asking Columbus City Council for $1.25 million in economic development funds to pursue the effort. The ask comes after the initial efforts have been funded by private donors.

The local effort comes after Congress passed legislation to provide $280 billion in federal funding to being micro chip manufacturing back to the United States.

Here is what Moser had to say in this week’s Sunday Conversation with WRBL’s Chuck Williams.

