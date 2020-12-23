 

 

Columbus Health Department announces post-Christmas COVID testing

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Free COVID-19 testing will resume the day after Christmas.

On Saturday, December 26, testing will be held in the parking lot behind the former Columbus Health Department, on 11th Avenue and Center Street from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Testing will also be made available on Sunday, December 27, at the office of Dr. Jacqueline Owusu from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Her office is located at 5401 Gunboat Drive, Suite 27 in Columbus.

To register for an appointment, click HERE.

The testing continues as the vaccine is being administered across Georgia. So far 17,505 vaccines have been administered in the state.

Wednesday

67° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 67° 53°

Thursday

57° / 27°
Rain
Rain 100% 57° 27°

Friday

41° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 41° 23°

Saturday

48° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 48° 27°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 56° 33°

Monday

60° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 60° 38°

Tuesday

61° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 61° 43°

