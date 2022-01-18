Columbus Health Department launching free parenting class for fathers and soon-to-be fathers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Parenting can be one of the hardest jobs in the world, yet it’s a job that many are thrown into without any training. The Columbus Health Department is launching a class for fathers and soon-to-be fathers on Thursday, Jan 13 in an effort to prepare them for their new role.

The “Georgia Strong Families Fatherhood Initiative” is a free 12-week program created to help dads take a front seat in parenting their children. The curriculum teaches them parenting skills to help them play an active role in their children’s developmental years. These skills include everything from changing a diaper… to financial literacy. Beyond that, the program offers a sense of camaraderie between dads as they navigate the trials and tribulations of fatherhood.

“As fathers, a lot of times some fathers feel like they’re going to be left out when it comes to different initiatives and programs. So the fatherhood initiative is and our fatherhood program here in Muscogee County, we’re trying to fill that void. To get dads to realize just how important their role is in their child’s lives.” Jerome Dingle, Fatherhood Engagement Specialist, Georgia Strong Families

The program is for Muscogee County fathers aged 15-60, parenting a child from 0 to 18 months old. Sessions are offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Again the sessions are offered at no cost and will be held virtually via Zoom.

For more information or to register, visit the link here or call 706-321-6322.