Columbus Health Department offers free HIV testing Wednesday

Wednesday is National HIV Testing Day.

According to the CDC, over 1.1 million Americans are infected with HIV. In the south, approximately 17 out of every 100,000 adults have the disease.

The Columbus Department of Health will be offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. In Sumter County, the Department of Health will offer testing from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Test results are available quickly, and are completely confidential.

The CDC also says 1 in 7 Americans are unaware they have HIV because they have not been tested.