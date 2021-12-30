Columbus Health Department prepares for uptick in COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Columbus Health Department has moved its testing site to the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus Health Department Public Relations Coordinator Pam Kirkland told News 3 they moved testing to the Civic Center to accommodate everyone who wants to get tested.

“Well we’ve seen an increase lately in the number of people wanting to get testing, which is why we moved to the Civic Center so we can accommodate more people. We haven’t been doing a lot of testing previously, but in anticipation of the holidays we probably will see that continue,” Kirkland said.

Even though there has a been a recent uptick in demand for COVID-19 testing, Kirkland says the health department has more than enough tests to provide to those in the community.

“We have plenty of test kits available for us to use during this time, so if anybody needs testing please come down and get tested,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland wants those in the community to continue practicing safety protocols.

“Just continue to do the things we’ve been doing all along, fortunately it seems to be a milder mutation of the virus. In that sense it’s a good thing. But because it is more contagious, we just want to make sure that people wear masks if they are indoors and also try to maintain social distancing and remember to wash your hands,” Kirkland said.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held at the Civic Center until Jan 14.